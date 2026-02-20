Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Mamonovskij gorodskoj okrug
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Mamonovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Mamonovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Mamonovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/5
I'll sell a spacious 65 sq.m. 2 room apartment in a brick house on the 2nd floor out of 5 in…
$70,354
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mamonovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go