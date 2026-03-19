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Warehouses for sale in Lyuberetsky District, Russia

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25 properties total found
Warehouse 2 372 m² in Lyubertsy, Russia
Warehouse 2 372 m²
Lyubertsy, Russia
Area 2 372 m²
Floor 1
A class B heated property complex is offered for rent. Moscow region, g Lyubertsy, Electrifi…
$29,695
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Warehouse 10 900 m² in Dzerzhinsky, Russia
Warehouse 10 900 m²
Dzerzhinsky, Russia
Area 10 900 m²
Floor 1
Load 6 tons/m2. Column grid 6-12-24. 2 cargo-passenger elevators (GP 2 t.) 20 gates (9 strai…
$184,974
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Warehouse 835 m² in Tokaryovo, Russia
Warehouse 835 m²
Tokaryovo, Russia
Area 835 m²
Floor 1
Step columns - 12x18m Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13784
$1,44M
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Warehouse 5 000 m² in Kraskovo, Russia
Warehouse 5 000 m²
Kraskovo, Russia
Area 5 000 m²
Floor 1
A Class C open area is offered for rent. Moscow region, g Lyubertsy, Kraskovo, Novo-Marusins…
$13,910
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Warehouse 2 960 m² in Tomilino, Russia
Warehouse 2 960 m²
Tomilino, Russia
Area 2 960 m²
Floor 1
A class A heated warm warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, g Lyubertsy, Tomilino vi…
$52,942
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Warehouse 1 034 m² in Tokaryovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 034 m²
Tokaryovo, Russia
Area 1 034 m²
Floor 1
Step columns - 12x18m Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13785
$1,79M
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Warehouse 615 m² in Tokaryovo, Russia
Warehouse 615 m²
Tokaryovo, Russia
Area 615 m²
Floor 1
Step columns - 12x18m Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13782
$1,06M
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Warehouse 2 083 m² in Kraskovo, Russia
Warehouse 2 083 m²
Kraskovo, Russia
Area 2 083 m²
Floor 1
A Class B production facility is offered for rent. Moscow region, g Lyubertsy, Kraskovo, Nov…
$14,487
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Warehouse 4 095 m² in Tokaryovo, Russia
Warehouse 4 095 m²
Tokaryovo, Russia
Area 4 095 m²
Floor 1
Step columns - 12x18m Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13791
$8,48M
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Warehouse 1 635 m² in Tokaryovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 635 m²
Tokaryovo, Russia
Area 1 635 m²
Floor 1
Step columns - 12x18m Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13787
$2,83M
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Warehouse 818 m² in Tokaryovo, Russia
Warehouse 818 m²
Tokaryovo, Russia
Area 818 m²
Floor 1
Step columns - 12x18m Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13783
$1,41M
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Warehouse 9 500 m² in Lyubertsy, Russia
Warehouse 9 500 m²
Lyubertsy, Russia
Area 9 500 m²
Floor 1
A production and warehouse complex is offered for sale. The total area of buildings is 9500 …
$9,54M
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Warehouse 602 m² in Tokaryovo, Russia
Warehouse 602 m²
Tokaryovo, Russia
Area 602 m²
Floor 1
Step columns - 12x18m Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13781
$1,04M
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Warehouse 4 395 m² in Motyakovo, Russia
Warehouse 4 395 m²
Motyakovo, Russia
Area 4 395 m²
Floor 1
Heated warm warehouse of class B+ is offered for rent. Moscow region, d Lyubertsy, Torbeevo …
$52,401
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Warehouse 1 512 m² in Chkalovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 512 m²
Chkalovo, Russia
Area 1 512 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5295 Light Industrial warehouse space is available for rent. Location: Moscow Region, L…
$27,041
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Warehouse 2 200 m² in Motyakovo, Russia
Warehouse 2 200 m²
Motyakovo, Russia
Area 2 200 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class B warehouse for rent. Moscow region, g Lyubertsy, village Motyakovo, t…
$26,230
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Warehouse 3 050 m² in Kraskovo, Russia
Warehouse 3 050 m²
Kraskovo, Russia
Area 3 050 m²
Floor 3
We offer a warm Class B warehouse for rent. Moscow region, g Lyubertsy, Kraskovo, Novo-Marus…
$24,245
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Warehouse 4 395 m² in Motyakovo, Russia
Warehouse 4 395 m²
Motyakovo, Russia
Area 4 395 m²
Floor 1
A warm B+ class warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, d Lyubertsy, Torbeevo village,…
$5,24M
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Warehouse 7 923 m² in Tomilino, Russia
Warehouse 7 923 m²
Tomilino, Russia
Area 7 923 m²
Floor 1
A class A heated warm warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, g Lyubertsy, Tomilino vi…
$141,696
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Warehouse 30 000 m² in Kraskovo, Russia
Warehouse 30 000 m²
Kraskovo, Russia
Area 30 000 m²
Floor 1
A Class B property complex is offered for sale. Moscow region, g Lyubertsy, Kraskovo, Novo-M…
$29,81M
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Warehouse 1 203 m² in Tokaryovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 203 m²
Tokaryovo, Russia
Area 1 203 m²
Floor 1
Step columns - 12x18m Ready to enter – September 2026. ID: w13786
$2,08M
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Warehouse 5 504 m² in Tomilino, Russia
Warehouse 5 504 m²
Tomilino, Russia
Area 5 504 m²
Floor 1
A Class B heated property complex is offered for sale. Moscow region, g Lyubertsy, Tomilino,…
$6,56M
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Warehouse 8 600 m² in Dzerzhinsky, Russia
Warehouse 8 600 m²
Dzerzhinsky, Russia
Area 8 600 m²
Floor 1
Warehouse complex of class "B" is located 500 meters from the Moscow Ring Road at Dzerzhinsk…
$123,897
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Warehouse 4 165 m² in Tomilino, Russia
Warehouse 4 165 m²
Tomilino, Russia
Area 4 165 m²
Floor 1
A class A heated warm warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, g Lyubertsy, Tomilino vi…
$74,493
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Warehouse 2 963 m² in Kraskovo, Russia
Warehouse 2 963 m²
Kraskovo, Russia
Area 2 963 m²
Floor 2
We offer a warm Class B warehouse for rent. Moscow region, g Lyubertsy, Kraskovo, Novo-Marus…
$23,551
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Property types in Lyuberetsky District

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