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Offices for Sale in Lyuberetsky District, Russia

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сommercial properties
96
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46 properties total found
Office 67 m² in Lyubertsy, Russia
Office 67 m²
Lyubertsy, Russia
Area 67 m²
The complex is a 27-storey building with a B+ class business center. The project is made by …
$276,112
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Office 20 m² in Lyubertsy, Russia
Office 20 m²
Lyubertsy, Russia
Area 20 m²
The complex is a 27-storey building with a B+ class business center. The project is made by …
$88,650
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Office 24 m² in Lyubertsy, Russia
Office 24 m²
Lyubertsy, Russia
Area 24 m²
The complex is a 27-storey building with a B+ class business center. The project is made by …
$102,154
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TekceTekce
Office 20 m² in Lyubertsy, Russia
Office 20 m²
Lyubertsy, Russia
Area 20 m²
The complex is a 27-storey building with a B+ class business center. The project is made by …
$88,650
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Office 20 m² in Lyubertsy, Russia
Office 20 m²
Lyubertsy, Russia
Area 20 m²
The complex is a 27-storey building with a B+ class business center. The project is made by …
$94,027
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Office 28 m² in Lyubertsy, Russia
Office 28 m²
Lyubertsy, Russia
Area 28 m²
The complex is a 27-storey building with a B+ class business center. The project is made by …
$129,186
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Office 67 m² in Lyubertsy, Russia
Office 67 m²
Lyubertsy, Russia
Area 67 m²
The complex is a 27-storey building with a B+ class business center. The project is made by …
$274,413
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Office 62 m² in Lyubertsy, Russia
Office 62 m²
Lyubertsy, Russia
Area 62 m²
The complex is a 27-storey building with a B+ class business center. The project is made by …
$253,714
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Office 20 m² in Lyubertsy, Russia
Office 20 m²
Lyubertsy, Russia
Area 20 m²
The complex is a 27-storey building with a B+ class business center. The project is made by …
$88,650
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Office 28 m² in Lyubertsy, Russia
Office 28 m²
Lyubertsy, Russia
Area 28 m²
The complex is a 27-storey building with a B+ class business center. The project is made by …
$133,362
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Office 24 m² in Lyubertsy, Russia
Office 24 m²
Lyubertsy, Russia
Area 24 m²
The complex is a 27-storey building with a B+ class business center. The project is made by …
$103,373
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Office 20 m² in Lyubertsy, Russia
Office 20 m²
Lyubertsy, Russia
Area 20 m²
The complex is a 27-storey building with a B+ class business center. The project is made by …
$94,444
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Office 24 m² in Lyubertsy, Russia
Office 24 m²
Lyubertsy, Russia
Area 24 m²
The complex is a 27-storey building with a B+ class business center. The project is made by …
$113,125
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Office 20 m² in Lyubertsy, Russia
Office 20 m²
Lyubertsy, Russia
Area 20 m²
The complex is a 27-storey building with a B+ class business center. The project is made by …
$95,473
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Office 24 m² in Lyubertsy, Russia
Office 24 m²
Lyubertsy, Russia
Area 24 m²
The complex is a 27-storey building with a B+ class business center. The project is made by …
$111,906
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Office 67 m² in Lyubertsy, Russia
Office 67 m²
Lyubertsy, Russia
Area 67 m²
The complex is a 27-storey building with a B+ class business center. The project is made by …
$285,451
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Office 20 m² in Lyubertsy, Russia
Office 20 m²
Lyubertsy, Russia
Area 20 m²
The complex is a 27-storey building with a B+ class business center. The project is made by …
$90,329
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Office 20 m² in Lyubertsy, Russia
Office 20 m²
Lyubertsy, Russia
Area 20 m²
The complex is a 27-storey building with a B+ class business center. The project is made by …
$91,100
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Office 20 m² in Lyubertsy, Russia
Office 20 m²
Lyubertsy, Russia
Area 20 m²
The complex is a 27-storey building with a B+ class business center. The project is made by …
$89,930
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Office 28 m² in Lyubertsy, Russia
Office 28 m²
Lyubertsy, Russia
Area 28 m²
The complex is a 27-storey building with a B+ class business center. The project is made by …
$116,657
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Office 20 m² in Lyubertsy, Russia
Office 20 m²
Lyubertsy, Russia
Area 20 m²
The complex is a 27-storey building with a B+ class business center. The project is made by …
$89,043
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Office 20 m² in Lyubertsy, Russia
Office 20 m²
Lyubertsy, Russia
Area 20 m²
The complex is a 27-storey building with a B+ class business center. The project is made by …
$89,043
Leave a request
Office 20 m² in Lyubertsy, Russia
Office 20 m²
Lyubertsy, Russia
Area 20 m²
The complex is a 27-storey building with a B+ class business center. The project is made by …
$90,698
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Office 62 m² in Lyubertsy, Russia
Office 62 m²
Lyubertsy, Russia
Area 62 m²
The complex is a 27-storey building with a B+ class business center. The project is made by …
$252,154
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Office 62 m² in Lyubertsy, Russia
Office 62 m²
Lyubertsy, Russia
Area 62 m²
The complex is a 27-storey building with a B+ class business center. The project is made by …
$257,615
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Office 67 m² in Lyubertsy, Russia
Office 67 m²
Lyubertsy, Russia
Area 67 m²
The complex is a 27-storey building with a B+ class business center. The project is made by …
$274,413
Leave a request
Office 62 m² in Lyubertsy, Russia
Office 62 m²
Lyubertsy, Russia
Area 62 m²
The complex is a 27-storey building with a B+ class business center. The project is made by …
$263,856
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Office 24 m² in Lyubertsy, Russia
Office 24 m²
Lyubertsy, Russia
Area 24 m²
The complex is a 27-storey building with a B+ class business center. The project is made by …
$101,544
Leave a request
Office 24 m² in Lyubertsy, Russia
Office 24 m²
Lyubertsy, Russia
Area 24 m²
The complex is a 27-storey building with a B+ class business center. The project is made by …
$107,944
Leave a request
Office 24 m² in Lyubertsy, Russia
Office 24 m²
Lyubertsy, Russia
Area 24 m²
The complex is a 27-storey building with a B+ class business center. The project is made by …
$102,764
Leave a request
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