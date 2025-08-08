Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Lyuban
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Lyuban, Russia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room house in Lyuban, Russia
3 room house
Lyuban, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale two-storey house with a total area of 95.8 square meters. meters on the site of IZH…
$62,499
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go