Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Lyskovsky District
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Lyskovsky District, Russia

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 2 000 m² in Lyskovsky District, Russia
Hotel 2 000 m²
Lyskovsky District, Russia
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale a complex of houses in a picturesque place of the Nizhny Novgorod region, Lyskovsky…
$277,099
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes