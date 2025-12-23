Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Lotinapelto District
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property in Lotinapelto District, Russia

2 properties total found
Commercial property 785 m² in Lodeynoye Pole, Russia
Commercial property 785 m²
Lodeynoye Pole, Russia
Area 785 m²
Floor 1/2
Art. 54854748. In Lodein Field, two detached buildings on a plot of 0.5 hectares are sold be…
$501,265
Commercial property 1 500 m² in Lodeynoye Pole, Russia
Commercial property 1 500 m²
Lodeynoye Pole, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Art. 54854748. Two buildings and a land plot of 0.5 hectares are for sale. The property is l…
$351,218
