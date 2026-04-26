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Houses for sale in Levokumsky District, Russia

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4 bedroom house in Levokumsky District, Russia
4 bedroom house
Levokumsky District, Russia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/2
A charming seaside holiday home of three apartments for sale in the beautiful tourist villag…
$811,880
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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Properties features in Levokumsky District, Russia

with Sea view
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