Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Leningrad Oblast
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Leningrad Oblast, Russia

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 4 rooms in Pudost, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Pudost, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale is an excellent townhouse with high-quality, modern repairs only 29 km from the Ring…
$151,239
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Leningrad Oblast, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go