Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Ladushkinskiy gorodskoy okrug
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Ladushkinskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Ladushkin, Russia
House
Ladushkin, Russia
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale one-storey house from CLT panels with a terrace NZ-130 with a total area of 130 m2 …
$130,569
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ladushkinskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes