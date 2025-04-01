Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Kumohinskiy selsovet
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Established business 6 500 m² in Novosibirsk, Russia
UP UP
Established business 6 500 m²
Novosibirsk, Russia
Area 6 500 m²
Number of floors 2
$18,07M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Русский
Commercial property 6 520 m² in okrug Dachnoe, Russia
Commercial property 6 520 m²
okrug Dachnoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 6 520 m²
Floor 1/7
A separate non-residential building in the Kirov district of St. Petersburg. Leni Golikova S…
$2,82M
Leave a request
Commercial property 112 m² in okrug Kolomna, Russia
Commercial property 112 m²
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale is an excellent room of universal purpose in the center of St. Petersburg, at the c…
$171,338
Leave a request
Office 443 m² in Southern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Office 443 m²
Southern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Area 443 m²
Number of floors 2
$1,39M
Leave a request
Office 976 m² in Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
Office 976 m²
Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
Area 976 m²
Floor 2
ID: o44721 Dear Tenant, we offer you to rent an office of 976.7 m² on the 2nd floor in the N…
$56,282
Leave a request
Office 761 m² in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Office 761 m²
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Area 761 m²
Floor 7
ID: L9566 We are pleased to present you with a unique opportunity in the AIR business center…
$3,60M
Leave a request
Office 340 m² in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Office 340 m²
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Area 340 m²
Floor 13
ID: o91640 Dear Buyer, we offer you to purchase in the business center "STONE Khodynka 2, to…
$1,90M
Leave a request
Office 437 m² in Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Office 437 m²
Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Area 437 m²
Floor 25
ID: o79888 No commission. Unfinished office space Area: 437.6m² Floor: 25 Ceiling height: 3.…
$3,39M
Leave a request
Office 2 800 m² in South-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Office 2 800 m²
South-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Area 2 800 m²
Number of floors 3
ID: o92887 Dear Tenant, we offer you to rent 2800.0 m² on favorable terms. Supply and exhau…
$51,020
Leave a request
Office 1 154 m² in North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Office 1 154 m²
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Area 1 154 m²
Floor 3
ID: o89131 Dear Buyer, we offer you to purchase an office of 1197.0 m² on the 3rd floor as p…
$5,55M
Leave a request
Commercial property 182 m² in Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
Commercial property 182 m²
Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
Area 182 m²
Ready -made rental business U   Metro stations « Dobryninskaya » Big Serpukhovskaya, 8/7s…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Office 6 839 m² in Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
Office 6 839 m²
Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
Area 6 839 m²
Number of floors 8
ID: L8431 Sale of an office building with a total area of ​​6839 sq.m. 3 minutes from the MC…
$13,33M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes