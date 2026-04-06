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Warehouses for sale in Kstovsky District, Russia

сommercial properties
9
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8 properties total found
Warehouse 1 500 m² in Kstovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
A Class A heated warehouse is offered for sale. Nizhny Novgorod region, Kstov district, the …
$1,36M
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Warehouse 3 000 m² in Kstovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 3 000 m²
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 1
Class A heated warehouse is offered for rent. Nizhny Novgorod region, Kstov district, the vi…
$27,613
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Warehouse 6 000 m² in Kstovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 6 000 m²
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 6 000 m²
Floor 1
Class A heated warehouse is offered for rent. Nizhny Novgorod region, Kstov district, the vi…
$55,226
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Warehouse 9 000 m² in Kstovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 9 000 m²
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 9 000 m²
Floor 1
A Class A heated warehouse is offered for sale. Nizhny Novgorod region, Kstov district, the …
$8,17M
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Warehouse 3 000 m² in Kstovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 3 000 m²
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 1
A Class A heated warehouse is offered for sale. Nizhny Novgorod region, Kstov district, the …
$2,72M
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Warehouse 9 000 m² in Kstovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 9 000 m²
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 9 000 m²
Floor 1
Class A heated warehouse is offered for rent. Nizhny Novgorod region, Kstov district, the vi…
$82,839
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Warehouse 1 500 m² in Kstovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
Class A heated warehouse is offered for rent. Nizhny Novgorod region, Kstov district, the vi…
$13,807
Leave a request
Warehouse 6 000 m² in Kstovsky District, Russia
Warehouse 6 000 m²
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 6 000 m²
Floor 1
A Class A heated warehouse is offered for sale. Nizhny Novgorod region, Kstov district, the …
$5,45M
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