  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Kstovsky District
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Kstovsky District, Russia

Investment 146 m² in Kstovo, Russia
Investment 146 m²
Kstovo, Russia
Area 146 m²
Floor 3/3
Selling a detached building located on one of the central streets of the city!  Large huma…
$242,090
Investment 160 m² in Kstovsky District, Russia
Investment 160 m²
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a separate building (shop) of 160 m2 consisting of 3 premises, if desired, you c…
$36,313
