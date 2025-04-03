Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Krasnyy Bor
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Krasnyy Bor, Russia

1 property total found
3 room house in Krasnyy Bor, Russia
3 room house
Krasnyy Bor, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
The house is two storeys, rooms 25 + 19 + 19, kitchen 17 two san knots on the first and seco…
$176,333
