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Сommercial property in Krasnoyarsk Urban Okrug, Russia

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1 property total found
Commercial property 4 167 m² in Krasnoyarsk, Russia
Commercial property 4 167 m²
Krasnoyarsk, Russia
Area 4 167 m²
Number of floors 9
🏛️ Premium Medical Center on the Yenisei Embankment9 floors of panoramic grandeur. A ready-m…
$8,59M
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