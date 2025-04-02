Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Krasnogvardeyskiy rayon
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Krasnogvardeyskiy rayon, Russia

okrug Polyustrovo
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
1 room apartment in okrug Rzhevka, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Rzhevka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 16/16
$86,744
Leave a request
2 room apartment in okrug Polyustrovo, Russia
2 room apartment
okrug Polyustrovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/5
$64,456
Leave a request
1 room apartment in okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 8/9
$79,515
Leave a request
1 room apartment in okrug Polyustrovo, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Polyustrovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/9
$89,756
Leave a request
1 room apartment in okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Malaya Ohta, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 6/17
$148,188
Leave a request
1 room apartment in okrug Polyustrovo, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Polyustrovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 8/17
$120,478
Leave a request
2 room apartment in okrug Rzhevka, Russia
2 room apartment
okrug Rzhevka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/8
$204,813
Leave a request

Properties features in Krasnogvardeyskiy rayon, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes