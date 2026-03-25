Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Krasnogorsky District
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Krasnogorsky District, Russia

Otradnoe
6
Krasnogorsk
3
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
Warehouse 1 400 m² in Krasnogorsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 400 m²
Krasnogorsk, Russia
Area 1 400 m²
Floor 3
ID: L4979 Production and warehouse space is offered for rent. Location: Moscow region, Krasn…
$17,392
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 400 m² in Krasnogorsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 400 m²
Krasnogorsk, Russia
Area 1 400 m²
Floor 3
ID: L5859 ЧВ Production and warehouse space is offered for rent. Location: Moscow region, Kr…
$17,392
Leave a request
Warehouse 9 005 m² in Otradnoe, Russia
Warehouse 9 005 m²
Otradnoe, Russia
Area 9 005 m²
Floor 1
ID: w11957 Class A warehouse is offered for sale. It is located in the North-West of Moscow …
$19,25M
Leave a request
Warehouse 9 216 m² in Otradnoe, Russia
Warehouse 9 216 m²
Otradnoe, Russia
Area 9 216 m²
Floor 1
Modern warehouse building rectangular shape, frame of steel metal, enclosing structures - sa…
$19,46M
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 944 m² in Otradnoe, Russia
Warehouse 1 944 m²
Otradnoe, Russia
Area 1 944 m²
Floor 1
A warm Class A warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, Krasnogorsk, Otradnoye village,…
$4,11M
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 511 m² in Otradnoe, Russia
Warehouse 1 511 m²
Otradnoe, Russia
Area 1 511 m²
Floor 1
A warm Class A warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, Krasnogorsk, Otradnoye village,…
$3,19M
Leave a request
Warehouse 8 389 m² in Otradnoe, Russia
Warehouse 8 389 m²
Otradnoe, Russia
Area 8 389 m²
Floor 1
Modern warehouse building rectangular shape, frame of steel metal, enclosing structures - sa…
$17,72M
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 656 m² in Otradnoe, Russia
Warehouse 1 656 m²
Otradnoe, Russia
Area 1 656 m²
Floor 1
A warm Class A warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, Krasnogorsk, Otradnoye village,…
$3,50M
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 400 m² in Krasnogorsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 400 m²
Krasnogorsk, Russia
Area 1 400 m²
Floor 6
ID: L5857 ЧВ Production and warehouse space is offered for rent. Location: Moscow region, Kr…
$17,392
Leave a request

Property types in Krasnogorsky District

сommercial properties
Realting.com
Go