Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Kovdorskij municipalnyj okrug
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Kovdorskij municipalnyj okrug, Russia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Kovdor, Russia
2 room apartment
Kovdor, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/5
I'll sell you a 2-bedroom apartment. Direct sale. Brick house, apartment warm, neighbors goo…
$13,309
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kovdorskij municipalnyj okrug, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go