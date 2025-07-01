Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Koltushi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Koltushi, Russia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Koltushi, Russia
1 room apartment
Koltushi, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 16/16
Apartment for sale in Koltushsky urban settlement in the nearest suburb of St. Petersburg. I…
$66,124
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go