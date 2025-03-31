Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Kolpinskiy rayon
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Kolpinskiy rayon, Russia

1 property total found
Commercial property 684 m² in Pontonny, Russia
Commercial property 684 m²
Pontonny, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 684 m²
Floor 1/2
*For sale is a detached building on the bank of the Neva, an architectural monument known as…
$539,177
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes