Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Knyagininsky District
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Knyagininsky District, Russia

Investment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 200 m² in Belka, Russia
Investment 200 m²
Belka, Russia
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
A non-operating gas station in the Knyagininsky district, 88 km from Nizhny Novgorod, the vi…
$90,358
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes