Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Kirovskiy rayon
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Kirovskiy rayon, Russia

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Plot of land in Rozhdestvenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Rozhdestvenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Land for sale, in the property, in direct sale. < BR > Leningrad region, Gatchinsky distric…
$6,687
Leave a request
Plot of land in Luzhki, Russia
Plot of land
Luzhki, Russia
The object code in the agency database: 342-202, Kaluga highway, 29 km from the Moscow Ring …
$636,124
Leave a request
Plot of land in Nowy, Russia
Plot of land
Nowy, Russia
Land plot for sale, 8 hundredths, for personal subsidiary plots (LPH) in the village. M. Vas…
$5,908
Leave a request
Plot of land in Guryevsky District, Russia
Plot of land
Guryevsky District, Russia
A land plot with an area of ​​6.98 acres is sold, located in the picturesque village of Rosh…
$8,271
Leave a request
Plot of land in Saratov, Russia
Plot of land
Saratov, Russia
Area 57 000 m²
Promising land plot of commercial purpose is sold. Direction Volsky tract. - Line 1. - Smoot…
Price on request
Leave a request
Plot of land in Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Plot of land
Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
The object code in the agency’s database: 742-705, Warsaw highway, 24 km from the MKAD, Boro…
$180,596
Leave a request
Plot of land in Volokolamsky District, Russia
Plot of land
Volokolamsky District, Russia
A plot of 6 acres in a new cottage village near the forest is for sale! Possibly with a cont…
$5,734
Leave a request
Plot of land in Guryevsky District, Russia
Plot of land
Guryevsky District, Russia
Land IZHS from 600 000 rubles in the nearest village from Kaliningrad towards the sea, pos. …
$7,090
Leave a request
Plot of land in Roschino, Russia
Plot of land
Roschino, Russia
A land plot with an area of ​​16.6 hectares in the picturesque village of Roshchino, Guryevs…
$1,27M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Lugovoe, Russia
Plot of land
Lugovoe, Russia
Land plot for individual housing construction is sold. 39:03:091007:729, 659 m2 (6.59 acres)…
$9,453
Leave a request
Plot of land in Saratov, Russia
Plot of land
Saratov, Russia
Area 20 000 m²
For sale 20 acres of land, Ust-Kurdyum MO, Mergichevka, with cadastral number: 64:32:023314:…
Price on request
Leave a request
Plot of land in Balakhna, Russia
Plot of land
Balakhna, Russia
Area 2 700 m²
Two sites of 13.6 hundred are sold. G. Balakhna between the street. Fruit and spring. Two ev…
$90,358
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes