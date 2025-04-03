Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kirovskiy rayon, Russia

1 room apartment in okrug Knyazhevo, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Knyazhevo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 10/12
Convenient in layout, successful in location, attractive in terms of sale! This apartment is…
$85,449
2 room apartment in okrug Ulyanka, Russia
2 room apartment
okrug Ulyanka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 8/9
For sale apartment in a brick house in direct sale, windows in a green yard. Nearby are sch…
$87,835
3 room apartment in okrug Avtovo, Russia
3 room apartment
okrug Avtovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/5
A comfortable three-room apartment is available. Total area of 41.5 sq.m., rooms (15.5+8.5)+…
$70,030
