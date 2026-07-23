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Warehouses for sale in Kirov Oblast, Russia

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1 property total found
Warehouse 3 157 m² in Kirov, Russia
Warehouse 3 157 m²
Kirov, Russia
Area 3 157 m²
Floor 1
The facility includes production, warehouse and engineering zones that provide placement of …
$2,29M
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