Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Khimki Urban Okrug
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Khimki Urban Okrug, Russia

Khimki
6
Office Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Office 1 300 m² in Khimki, Russia
Office 1 300 m²
Khimki, Russia
Area 1 300 m²
Floor 2
ID: L7069 Dear Tenant, we invite you to rent an office space of 1300 m2 on the 2nd floor in …
$21,674
Leave a request
Office 91 m² in Khimki, Russia
Office 91 m²
Khimki, Russia
Area 91 m²
Floor 1
ID: L4496 For sale is a 92 sq.m. premise with a separate entrance in an apartment building i…
$313,358
Leave a request
Office 166 m² in Khimki, Russia
Office 166 m²
Khimki, Russia
Area 166 m²
Floor 6
ID: L2280 A block for finishing is for sale in the Aero City business center. The building c…
$319,068
Leave a request
Office 1 300 m² in Khimki, Russia
Office 1 300 m²
Khimki, Russia
Area 1 300 m²
Floor 2
ID: L8062 It is offered to rent an office space with an area of ​​1300 m² on the 2nd floor i…
$21,674
Leave a request
Office 2 035 m² in Khimki Urban Okrug, Russia
Office 2 035 m²
Khimki Urban Okrug, Russia
Area 2 035 m²
Floor 7
ID: L6636 Office space without finishing Area: 2000.0m² Floor: 7 About the building: Sherla…
$17,555
Leave a request
Office 1 071 m² in Khimki, Russia
Office 1 071 m²
Khimki, Russia
Area 1 071 m²
Floor 15
ID: L7077 Dear tenant, we suggest you rent an office space of 1071 m2 on the 15th floor for …
$17,859
Leave a request
Office 1 397 m² in Khimki, Russia
Office 1 397 m²
Khimki, Russia
Area 1 397 m²
Floor 9
ID: L7072 Dear tenant, we suggest that you take off the office spaces of 1397 m2 in the Himk…
$23,296
Leave a request

Property types in Khimki Urban Okrug

сommercial property
Realting.com
Go