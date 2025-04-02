Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Käkisalmi District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Käkisalmi District, Russia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room house in Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 room house
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
The foundation of the house is 7*10 m. On the site of the correct shape 100 meters from the …
$33,493
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Käkisalmi District, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes