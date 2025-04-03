Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Käkisalmi District, Russia

3 properties total found
4 room apartment in Zaporozhskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
Zaporozhskoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/4
Price down. I suggest buying a spacious four-room apartment in Zaporozhye p. Priozersky dist…
$56,974
2 room apartment in Michurinskoye, Russia
2 room apartment
Michurinskoye, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
Offered for sale 2-room apartment in a picturesque, quiet, area of the village of Michurinsk…
$40,238
4 room house in Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 room house
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
The foundation of the house is 7 * 10 m. on a plot of regular shape 100 meters from Lake Otr…
$32,997
