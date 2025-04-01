Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Kaarosta District
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Kaarosta District, Russia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Ropshinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Plot of land
Ropshinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
$151,802
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes