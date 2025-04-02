Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Gvardeysky District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Gvardeysky District, Russia

1 property total found
Room 1 room in Ozerki, Russia
Room 1 room
Ozerki, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 11 m²
Floor 1/2
I offer for sale a room of 11.2 sq.m, in a hostel, in a brick 2 -storey building, 1 ohm high…
$8,862
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Gvardeysky District, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes