Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Gusevsky District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Gusevsky District, Russia

1 property total found
1 room apartment in Gusev, Russia
1 room apartment
Gusev, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/3
Real estate in historical, small towns of the Kaliningrad region. Everyone with their own hi…
$31,920
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Gusevsky District, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go