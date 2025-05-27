Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Guryevsky District, Russia

1 room apartment in Nevskoye, Russia
1 room apartment
Nevskoye, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/10
I offer for rent a 1-room apartment in a new building, autonomous languishing, fenced area, …
$442
per month
Apartment in Guryevsk, Russia
Apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3/7
A neat, compact apartment-studio of 28 square meters is rented for a long time. m. in the ci…
$253
per month
