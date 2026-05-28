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Pool Houses for sale in Guryevsky District, Russia

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townhouses
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2 properties total found
House in Medvedevka, Russia
House
Medvedevka, Russia
Area 219 m²
I offer for sale a modern cottage of 218.5 square meters. in the style of minimalism and pre…
$634,669
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House in Doroznyj, Russia
House
Doroznyj, Russia
Area 253 m²
The house in the elite closed village of City Village, 500 meters from the city, surrounded …
$451,320
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Properties features in Guryevsky District, Russia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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