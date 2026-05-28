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Lakefront Houses for sale in Guryevsky District, Russia

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townhouses
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1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Pribrezhnoye, Russia
4 bedroom house
Pribrezhnoye, Russia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
Are you looking for a premium holiday home in a great location?We offer a unique complex, bu…
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Agency
Nenahova
Languages
Русский
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Properties features in Guryevsky District, Russia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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