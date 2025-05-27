Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Guryevsky District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Guryevsky District, Russia

House Delete
Clear all
38 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Bolshoye Isakovo, Russia
UP UP
4 bedroom house
Bolshoye Isakovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
🌟 For sale two-storey house, 240 / 196 sq.m., in pos. Big Isakovo / Kaliningrad🌟Home coordin…
$167,065
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 room house in Poddubnoe, Russia
4 room house
Poddubnoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
House " Harmony of light " Your cozy house is waiting! One -story house is sold in the cotta…
$128,247
Leave a request
2 room house in Golubevo, Russia
2 room house
Golubevo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
Spended by dom with remohtom !!! From the ZaSTPOSHIKA !!! The house is suitable for b -views…
$85,919
Leave a request
4 room house in Pribrezhnoye, Russia
4 room house
Pribrezhnoye, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
The dream house maximally for a comfortable life in a quiet place by the river! a chic moder…
$1,07M
Leave a request
6 room house in Rybnoe, Russia
6 room house
Rybnoe, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
I will sell a 2-story house with gas heating in a white vein in the village of Rybnoye Gurye…
$96,028
Leave a request
3 room house in Guryevsky District, Russia
3 room house
Guryevsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
A new house is sold in the village of Laskino, Guryevsky Municipal District, Kaliningrad Reg…
$92,237
Leave a request
3 room house in Bolshoye Isakovo, Russia
3 room house
Bolshoye Isakovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 433 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale house in a picturesque place at the address: South, Bolshaya Isakovo, Guryevsky dis…
$238,805
Leave a request
3 room house in Rodniki, Russia
3 room house
Rodniki, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
$176,893
Leave a request
5 room house in Guryevsk, Russia
5 room house
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
The best option for a suburban life for connoisseurs of fresh air of a spacious house and a …
$821,288
Leave a request
4 room house in Guryevsky District, Russia
4 room house
Guryevsky District, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 253 m²
Number of floors 1
The house in the elite closed village of City Villag, 500 meters from the g -home, in the yi…
$404,326
Leave a request
6 room house in Svobodnoe, Russia
6 room house
Svobodnoe, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale a chic, spacious house in the village. Free, Guryevsky district. Landmark …
$138,861
Leave a request
3 room house in Guryevsky District, Russia
3 room house
Guryevsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
Our houses are an example of a suburban life for a modern person who appreciates comfort and…
$120,034
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Nevskoye, Russia
3 room townhouse
Nevskoye, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
Taunxaus of a flare of 126 sq.m. Racoed in the village of HEV (within the city) MIRATOGA dis…
$175,680
Leave a request
2 room house in Lesnoye, Russia
2 room house
Lesnoye, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
Your home at the best price in the village of Lesnoy! A house project can be made to your re…
$74,548
Leave a request
2 room house in Rodniki, Russia
2 room house
Rodniki, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
$127,616
Leave a request
3 room house in Rodniki, Russia
3 room house
Rodniki, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
$191,423
Leave a request
6 room house in Bolshoye Isakovo, Russia
6 room house
Bolshoye Isakovo, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
This is a unique offer for those, presupposes a measured urban life of bustle. The mansion i…
$1,58M
Leave a request
3 room house in Poddubnoe, Russia
3 room house
Poddubnoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
House Family Happiness in the modern cottage village of Zagorodor is an ideal place where dr…
$126,352
Leave a request
3 room house in Rodniki, Russia
3 room house
Rodniki, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
$191,423
Leave a request
6 room house in Guryevsk, Russia
6 room house
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale a spacious three-story house of 385 sq m in. Guryevsk ( 10 minutes from. K…
$505,408
Leave a request
3 room house in Rodniki, Russia
3 room house
Rodniki, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
LCD spring is for love! We offer the houses of premium quality in Kaliningrad, the village o…
$136,460
Leave a request
3 room house in Zaozerye, Russia
3 room house
Zaozerye, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
How to move to your house from an apartment? Want to know the details, call me! A mortgage w…
$82,129
Leave a request
3 room house in Guryevsky District, Russia
3 room house
Guryevsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
Our houses are an example of a suburban life for a modern person who appreciates comfort and…
$123,825
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Nevskoye, Russia
3 room townhouse
Nevskoye, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
Taunxaus of an expenditure of 116.9 sq.m. Racoed in the village of HEV (within the city) MIR…
$162,489
Leave a request
4 room house in Poddubnoe, Russia
4 room house
Poddubnoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
A cottage of the harmony of nature is sold, in the Guryevsky district, in the cottage villag…
$122,877
Leave a request
3 room house in Guryevsky District, Russia
3 room house
Guryevsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Our houses are an example of a suburban life for a modern person who appreciates comfort and…
$145,305
Leave a request
2 room house in Rodniki, Russia
2 room house
Rodniki, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
$127,616
Leave a request
4 room house in Bolshoye Isakovo, Russia
4 room house
Bolshoye Isakovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
An exclusive mansion with a garage and a spacious area is sold, offering an exceptional leve…
$347,342
Leave a request
4 room house in Petrovo, Russia
4 room house
Petrovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale 20 km from. Kaliningrad, in the village. Petrovovo. On a plot of 11 acres of …
$65,703
Leave a request
3 room house in Lugovoye, Russia
3 room house
Lugovoye, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
We bring to your attention a house project with a modern design located on a site in the vil…
$106,767
Leave a request

Properties features in Guryevsky District, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go