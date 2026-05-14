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Offices for Sale in Guryevsky District, Russia

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Office 378 m² in Guryevsky District, Russia
Office 378 m²
Guryevsky District, Russia
Area 378 m²
Office space on the street.Dzerzhinsky, 246 orr.Big District. The room is located in the bui…
$52,994
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