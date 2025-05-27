Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Guryevsky District
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Guryevsky District, Russia

5 properties total found
Commercial property 50 000 m² in Otradnoye, Russia
Commercial property 50 000 m²
Otradnoye, Russia
Area 50 000 m²
5 hectares owned by pos. Poisonous ( Airport ). Along the new track with a permitted exit. T…
$454,867
Leave a request
Commercial property 460 m² in Vysokoye, Russia
Commercial property 460 m²
Vysokoye, Russia
Area 460 m²
Floor 1/2
EXCLUSIVE OFFER IN GURYEVSKY DISTRICT, TRUBBKINO VILLAGE (landmark: Zaozerye village, Oncoce…
$151,622
Leave a request
Commercial property 460 m² in Vysokoye, Russia
Commercial property 460 m²
Vysokoye, Russia
Area 460 m²
Floor 1/2
EXCLUSIVE OFFER IN THE GURYEVSKY DISTRICT, THE VILLAGE OF TRUBKINO (landmark: the village of…
$1,137
Leave a request
Commercial property 5 000 000 m² in Otradnoye, Russia
Commercial property 5 000 000 m²
Otradnoye, Russia
Area 5 000 000 m²
5 hectares owned. Ph.D. 39:03:040502:30 Lands of settlements (land of settlements) for the c…
$454,867
Leave a request
Commercial property 378 m² in Guryevsky District, Russia
Commercial property 378 m²
Guryevsky District, Russia
Area 378 m²
Floor 3/3
Office space on the street.Dzerzhinsky, 246 orr.Big District. The room is located in the bui…
$49,277
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go