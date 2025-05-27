Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Guryevsky District, Russia

1 room apartment in Nevskoye, Russia
1 room apartment
Nevskoye, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 8/10
One -room apartment in the residential complex Domart apartment is completely new, no one li…
$107,399
2 room apartment in Druzhny, Russia
2 room apartment
Druzhny, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 5/6
We offer to consider for buying an apartment in the nearest suburbs - the village of Druzhny…
$63,176
1 room apartment in Guryevsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/5
Guryevsk is one of the most comfortable, dynamically developing cities of our region. Very g…
$70,757
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/4
On sale 1K apartment 49.1 square meters. m. with repair and autonomous heating! The highligh…
$106,707
1 room apartment in Guryevsky District, Russia
1 room apartment
Guryevsky District, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 5/7
I propose for sale 1 room apartment on DDU in the 7th floor house under construction in the …
$56,926
3 room apartment in Vasilkovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Vasilkovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/5
Exclusive offer !! Sale of a spacious and bright 3 room apartment on the street. 40 years of…
$75,811
1 room apartment in Guryevsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/5
Guryevsk is one of the most comfortable, dynamically developing cities of our region. Very g…
$69,494
1 room apartment in Guryevsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/4
We offer to consider for the purchase in the modern residential complex comfort - class " Gr…
$60,789
4 room apartment in Bolshoye Isakovo, Russia
4 room apartment
Bolshoye Isakovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 139 m²
Floor 3/3
In a 2-level, Cheryrychomnate apartment in B. Isakovo. The secondary can also be bought prof…
$128,879
1 room apartment in Maloye Isakovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Maloye Isakovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/7
I will sell 1 room apartment in the modern residential complex comfort - Aero class, guideli…
$70,454
2 room apartment in Maloye Isakovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Maloye Isakovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 4/7
59.01 m ² There are nothing superfluous here. The apartment is thought out so that your life…
$94,708
1 room apartment in Laskino, Russia
1 room apartment
Laskino, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/3
$58,122
2 room apartment in Bolshoye Isakovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Bolshoye Isakovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/2
A two -room apartment is sold in Bolshoy Isakovo, with a good repair, two isolated rooms, a …
$61,912
1 room apartment in Laskino, Russia
1 room apartment
Laskino, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/3
One-bedroom apartment for sale in Laskino, in the new eco-quarter of Guryevsky district Comb…
$53,068
2 room apartment in Vasilkovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Vasilkovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 7/9
LCD is located near the street. Big district, which gives a transport advantage in all direc…
$99,404
1 room apartment in Maloye Isakovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Maloye Isakovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/7
42.21 m ² Aesthetics, impeccable taste and real romance on the 1st floor in the terminal C. …
$69,342
1 room apartment in Laskino, Russia
1 room apartment
Laskino, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/3
$59,385
2 room apartment in Maloye Isakovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Maloye Isakovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/7
The residential complex of comfort class is located in the Guryevsky city district in the vi…
$103,371
3 room apartment in Guryevsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/5
A three -room apartment (partially furniture) is sold on the third floor of a five -story bu…
$112,453
1 room apartment in Vasilkovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Vasilkovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 8/9
I will sell an excellent one -room apartment without finishing, in the developing village of…
$61,912
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/4
Selling 1 room apartment with a repair in the LCD Palmburg. An excellent location of the LCD…
$106,136
1 room apartment in Guryevsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3/8
We offer to consider for purchase in the modern residential complex comfort - class " turn o…
$53,099
