Residential properties for sale in Guryevsky District, Russia

Guryevsk
6
53 properties total found
1 room apartment in Laskino, Russia
1 room apartment
Laskino, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/3
One-bedroom apartment for sale in Laskino, in the new eco-quarter of Guryevsky district Comb…
$47,265
3 room house in Rodniki, Russia
3 room house
Rodniki, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
Welcome to your new home, Murai! We present you a stylish modern house of 146 m2, located on…
$179,015
4 room house in Guryevsky District, Russia
4 room house
Guryevsky District, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 253 m²
Number of floors 1
The house in the elite closed village of City Village, 500 meters from the city, surrounded …
$378,118
5 room house in Guryevsk, Russia
5 room house
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
For connoisseurs of fresh air of a spacious house and land plot, a two-storey house in the p…
$768,052
1 room apartment in Laskino, Russia
1 room apartment
Laskino, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/3
We want to show you one of our new apartments with ready-made repairs - apartment 37m2. Let’…
$55,536
3 room house in Rodniki, Russia
3 room house
Rodniki, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
LCD spring is for love! We offer the houses of premium quality in Kaliningrad, the village o…
$119,343
1 room apartment in Guryevsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/4
We offer to consider for purchase in a modern residential complex comfort - class "Grand", l…
$56,849
4 room house in Poddubnoe, Russia
4 room house
Poddubnoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale cottage Harmony of nature, in Guryevsky district, in the cottage village "Zarod", p…
$114,912
3 room house in Rodniki, Russia
3 room house
Rodniki, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
Welcome to your new home, Murai! We present to your attention a modern house of 146 m2, loca…
$179,015
2 room house in Golubevo, Russia
2 room house
Golubevo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
Spended by dom with remohtom !!! From the ZaSTPOSHIKA !!! The house is suitable for b -views…
$80,350
1 room apartment in Nevskoye, Russia
1 room apartment
Nevskoye, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/9
A one -room apartment is sold with a good repair, built -in furniture, appliances, and high …
$80,350
6 room house in Svobodnoe, Russia
6 room house
Svobodnoe, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale a chic, spacious house in the village. Free, Guryevsky district. Landmark …
$129,860
2 room house in Rodniki, Russia
2 room house
Rodniki, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
Welcome to your new home, Ultra! We present you a stylish modern house of 106 m2, located on…
$119,343
2 room apartment in Guryevsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Guryevsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/2
A two -room apartment is sold in Bolshoy Isakovo, with a good repair, two isolated rooms, a …
$57,899
3 room townhouse in Nevskoye, Russia
3 room townhouse
Nevskoye, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
Taunxaus of a flare of 126 sq.m. Racoed in the village of HEV (within the city) MIRATOGA dis…
$164,292
1 room apartment in Pribrezhnoye, Russia
1 room apartment
Pribrezhnoye, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/4
On sale 1K apartment 49.1 square meters. m. with repair and autonomous heating! The highligh…
$99,790
2 room apartment in Maloye Isakovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Maloye Isakovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/7
The residential complex of comfort class is located in the Guryevsky city district in the vi…
$96,670
3 room townhouse in Nevskoye, Russia
3 room townhouse
Nevskoye, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
Taunxaus of an expenditure of 116.9 sq.m. Racoed in the village of HEV (within the city) MIR…
$151,956
1 room apartment in Maloye Isakovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Maloye Isakovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/7
I will sell 1 room apartment in the modern residential complex comfort - Aero class, guideli…
$65,887
3 room house in Rodniki, Russia
3 room house
Rodniki, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
House in the residential complex "Park House Rodniki" in Kaliningrad, "MIKEA". We present to…
$165,427
3 room house in Vysokoye, Russia
3 room house
Vysokoye, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
A new house is sold in the village of Laskino, Guryevsky Municipal District, Kaliningrad Reg…
$86,258
4 room house in Petrovo, Russia
4 room house
Petrovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale 20 km from. Kaliningrad, in the village. Petrovovo. On a plot of 11 acres of …
$61,850
2 room apartment in Maloye Isakovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Maloye Isakovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 4/7
59.01 m2 of aesthetics, impeccable taste and real romance on the 4th floor in Terminal B. Th…
$88,569
1 room apartment in Maloye Isakovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Maloye Isakovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/7
42.21 m2 of aesthetics, impeccable taste and real romance on the 1st floor in Terminal C. Th…
$64,847
2 room apartment in Druzhny, Russia
2 room apartment
Druzhny, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 5/6
We offer to consider for buying an apartment in the nearest suburbs - the village of Druzhny…
$59,081
3 room house in Guryevsky District, Russia
3 room house
Guryevsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 1
House in the style of " Chalet " in the village of Elniki, a closed club cottage village wit…
$80,523
4 room house in Poddubnoe, Russia
4 room house
Poddubnoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
The Harmony of Light House is waiting for you! For sale one-storey house in the cottage vill…
$119,934
5 room house in Zaozerye, Russia
5 room house
Zaozerye, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
Your house at the best price in P. Zaozerye! The project of the house can be made according …
$100,438
3 room house in Matrosovo, Russia
3 room house
Matrosovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 1
Your house at the best price in Matrosovo! The project of the house can be made according to…
$64,989
4 room house in Bolshoye Isakovo, Russia
4 room house
Bolshoye Isakovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
An exclusive mansion with a garage and a spacious area is sold, offering an exceptional leve…
$324,827
