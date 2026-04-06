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Warehouses for sale in gorodskoj okrug Tula, Russia

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2 properties total found
Warehouse 4 056 m² in Tula, Russia
Warehouse 4 056 m²
Tula, Russia
Area 4 056 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for rent. Location: Tula. Working height of ceilings - 12 m. Co…
$62,571
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Warehouse 1 650 m² in Tula, Russia
Warehouse 1 650 m²
Tula, Russia
Area 1 650 m²
Floor 1
We offer a modern class B warehouse in a complex designed in accordance with international s…
$29,106
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