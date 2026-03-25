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Warehouses for sale in gorodskoj okrug Serpuhov, Russia

сommercial properties
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5 properties total found
Warehouse 1 500 m² in Borisovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Borisovo, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
ID: w10936 A hangar of 1500 m2 is for rent, one gate at level "0", working height 6 meters. …
$9,317
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Warehouse 6 500 m² in gorodskoj okrug Serpuhov, Russia
Warehouse 6 500 m²
gorodskoj okrug Serpuhov, Russia
Area 6 500 m²
Floor 1
ID: w6766 Production complex with an area of ​​7500 m2 is offered for sale. Of which the adm…
$10,99M
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Warehouse 1 620 m² in Serpukhov, Russia
Warehouse 1 620 m²
Serpukhov, Russia
Area 1 620 m²
Floor 1
ID: w12275 Class C cold storage for rent. Moscow region, Serpukhov, Severnoye shosse, bld 3/…
$10,062
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Warehouse 19 000 m² in Kargasino, Russia
Warehouse 19 000 m²
Kargasino, Russia
Area 19 000 m²
Floor 1
PH Sale of the farm for restoration or reconstruction for warehouse, production. Electricity…
$1,58M
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Warehouse 6 480 m² in Serpukhov, Russia
Warehouse 6 480 m²
Serpukhov, Russia
Area 6 480 m²
Floor 1
A Class C cold warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, g Serpukhov, Northern highway, …
$40,249
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