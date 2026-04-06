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Warehouses for sale in Pavlovo Posadskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

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Warehouse 7 000 m² in Pavlovsky Posad, Russia
Warehouse 7 000 m²
Pavlovsky Posad, Russia
Area 7 000 m²
Floor 4
ID: w10817 Unheated warehouse space of 8000 m2 on the 3rd floor is offered for rent. Locatio…
$13,060
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