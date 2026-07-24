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Residential properties for sale in gorodskoj okrug Majkop, Russia

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Maykop, Russia
UP UP
2 bedroom apartment
Maykop, Russia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 12/14
A spacious three-room apartment is offered for sale on the 12th floor of a modern residentia…
$175,000
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