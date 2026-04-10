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Warehouses for sale in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia

сommercial properties
24
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24 properties total found
Warehouse 20 000 m² in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Warehouse 20 000 m²
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 20 000 m²
Floor 1
Build-to-Suit: modern class A heated warehouse Total area: 20,000 m2. It is possible to org…
$314,338
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Warehouse 59 500 m² in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Warehouse 59 500 m²
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 59 500 m²
Floor 1
Build-to-suit! Heated Class A warehouse for rent. The total area is 59,500 m2 (also there is…
$935,157
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Warehouse 7 000 m² in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Warehouse 7 000 m²
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 7 000 m²
Floor 1
Industrial Park "Novopetrovskoye": the ideal solution for business Warehouse, Class A. Loca…
$110,018
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Warehouse 20 000 m² in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Warehouse 20 000 m²
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 20 000 m²
Floor 1
Build-to-Suit: modern class A heated warehouse Total area: 20,000 m2. It is possible to org…
$31,43M
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Warehouse 10 000 m² in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Warehouse 10 000 m²
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 10 000 m²
Floor 1
Build-to-suit! Heated Class A warehouse for rent. The total area of 10,000 m2 (also there is…
$157,169
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Warehouse 100 000 m² in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Warehouse 100 000 m²
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 100 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Istra, Petrovsky village, ter IPSK Orienti…
$2,81M
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Warehouse 20 000 m² in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Warehouse 20 000 m²
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 20 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Istra, Petrovsky village, ter IPSK Orienti…
$360,180
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Warehouse 59 500 m² in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Warehouse 59 500 m²
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 59 500 m²
Floor 1
Build-to-Suit: modern heated Class A warehouse for rent Total area: 59,500 m2. It is possib…
$935,157
Leave a request
Warehouse 7 000 m² in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Warehouse 7 000 m²
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 7 000 m²
Floor 1
Industrial Park "Novopetrovskoye" class "A" is located 78 km. in the west direction from the…
$110,018
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Warehouse 9 489 m² in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Warehouse 9 489 m²
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 9 489 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse area is offered for rent. The total area is 9489 m2. Of them: floor area -…
$177,723
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Warehouse 12 000 m² in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Warehouse 12 000 m²
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 12 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Istra, Petrovsky village, ter IPSK Orienti…
$216,108
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Warehouse 30 000 m² in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Warehouse 30 000 m²
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 30 000 m²
Floor 1
Build-to-suit! Heated Class A warehouse for rent. Total area of 30,000 m2 (also there is a m…
$471,508
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Warehouse 10 000 m² in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Warehouse 10 000 m²
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 10 000 m²
Floor 1
Build-to-Suit: modern class A heated warehouse Total area: 10,000 m2. It is possible to org…
$157,169
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Warehouse 6 620 m² in Rumancevo, Russia
Warehouse 6 620 m²
Rumancevo, Russia
Area 6 620 m²
Floor 1
The production complex, located 50 km from the Moscow Ring Road, the first line of Volokolam…
$7,34M
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Warehouse 6 000 m² in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Warehouse 6 000 m²
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 6 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Istra, Petrovsky village, ter IPSK Orienti…
$108,054
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Warehouse 100 000 m² in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Warehouse 100 000 m²
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 100 000 m²
Floor 1
Industrial Park "Novopetrovskoye" class "A" is located 78 km. in the west direction from the…
$157,17M
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Warehouse 50 000 m² in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Warehouse 50 000 m²
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 50 000 m²
Floor 1
Build-to-Suit: modern class A heated warehouse Total area: 50,000 m2. It is possible to org…
$78,58M
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Warehouse 100 000 m² in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Warehouse 100 000 m²
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 100 000 m²
Floor 1
Build-to-Suit: modern class A heated warehouse Total area: 119,000 m2. It is possible to or…
$1,87M
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Warehouse 100 000 m² in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Warehouse 100 000 m²
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 100 000 m²
Floor 1
Industrial Park "Novopetrovskoye" class "A" is located 78 km. in the west direction from the…
$3,74M
Leave a request
Warehouse 50 000 m² in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Warehouse 50 000 m²
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 50 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Istra, Petrovsky village, ter IPSK Orienti…
$900,449
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Warehouse 20 000 m² in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Warehouse 20 000 m²
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 20 000 m²
Floor 1
Build-to-suit! Heated Class A warehouse for rent. Total area of 20,000 m2 (also there is a m…
$314,338
Leave a request
Warehouse 30 000 m² in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Warehouse 30 000 m²
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 30 000 m²
Floor 1
Build-to-Suit: modern class A heated warehouse Total area: 30,000 m2. It is possible to org…
$471,508
Leave a request
Warehouse 100 000 m² in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Warehouse 100 000 m²
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 100 000 m²
Floor 1
Build-to-suit! Heated Class A warehouse for rent. The total area is 119,000 m2 (also there i…
$1,87M
Leave a request
Warehouse 10 000 m² in municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Warehouse 10 000 m²
municipalnyj okrug Istra, Russia
Area 10 000 m²
Floor 1
Build-to-Suit: modern class A heated warehouse Total area: 10,000 m2. It is possible to org…
$15,72M
Leave a request
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