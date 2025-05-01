Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. gorodskoj okrug Bor
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia

villas
4
House Delete
Clear all
16 properties total found
House in Bor, Russia
House
Bor, Russia
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell the cottage in SNT Chaika Borsky district, the village of Oktyabrsky. Living garden p…
$8,473
Leave a request
House in gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
House
gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
I bring to your attention a house with a land plot in the quiet and picturesque village of K…
$24,088
Leave a request
House in gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
House
gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 3
The excellent house is waiting for a large family, which will fill it with comfort and spiri…
$130,728
Leave a request
House in gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
House
gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell a cottage in a picturesque beautiful place. In walking distance, the pond, the Linda …
$10,289
Leave a request
House in gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
House
gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell a cottage in a picturesque beautiful place. In walking distance, the pond, the Linda …
$7,868
Leave a request
House in Kerzenec, Russia
House
Kerzenec, Russia
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 2
An excellent summer cottage is sold 3 kilometers from a Kerzhent in the reserve area. 20 min…
$17,551
Leave a request
House in gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
House
gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 2
Look for a spacious house for your family near the forest and the river, which does not requ…
$76,258
Leave a request
House in gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
House
gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Home paradise in the suburbs of Nizhny Novgorod: a cozy house with an exquisite landscape. L…
$163,410
Leave a request
Villa in gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
Villa
gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
I offer to buy a half-timbered house with exclusive repairs made according to a design proje…
$272,351
Leave a request
House in gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
House
gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
Clean sale!Electricity in the house.Gas is brought to the house.
$9,558
Leave a request
House in gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
House
gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
A great house for people tired of city noise and fuss. In this house, Russian flavor and mod…
$29,051
Leave a request
House in gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
House
gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale in the village of Khrushchevo (Bor, Sitnikovsky S/S). The village is resident…
$108,698
Leave a request
House in gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
House
gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 2
ST "Bee" is a good house with a bath and a great site. A beautiful summer cottage is sold. W…
$18,157
Leave a request
Villa in Bor, Russia
Villa
Bor, Russia
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Great location, center of Bor, near the LCD Park Gorky. 1st floor: hallway, hall, kitchen 25…
$211,828
Leave a request
Villa in Nekludovo, Russia
Villa
Nekludovo, Russia
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2 floor cottage 121.6 sq.m. 2018 built, with a land plot of 8 acres, located in .Ne…
$179,146
Leave a request
Villa in gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
Villa
gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
A house is sold in a closed well -maintained elite village, located in the pine forest, 22 …
$181,567
Leave a request

Properties features in gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go