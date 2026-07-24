Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. gorodskoj okrug Bijsk
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in gorodskoj okrug Bijsk, Russia

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Biysk, Russia
TOP TOP
2 bedroom apartment
Biysk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
Beautiful apartment in a great city and district.Biysk is located in the depths of the Altai…
$97,379
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gorodskoj okrug Bijsk, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go