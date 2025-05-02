Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Gorodetsky District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Gorodetsky District, Russia

Gorodets
10
House Delete
Clear all
31 property total found
House in Kovrigino, Russia
House
Kovrigino, Russia
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
I'll sell a good quality brick house. Home. 65m2, three rooms, one entrance, two isolated. T…
$71,416
Leave a request
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
I will sell 2 houses on the shore of the Gorky Sea. House 120m2, 4 rooms, s/u. The foundatio…
$66,454
Leave a request
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 1
I'll sell a log house. The house is 31.6m2. Two rooms. Central water supply with the cleanes…
$14,519
Leave a request
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 1
Selling a residential log house.  House 33.8M2.   Three rooms.  Central water supply with…
$12,104
Leave a request
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 2
Selling 2x. This is a house of excellent quality on the shore of the river. Panes.   House o…
$150,096
Leave a request
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
I will sell a log house of 65m2 within walking distance to the Volga River. The house is str…
$53,260
Leave a request
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
I will sell a good quality house in high-tech style.  Relatively fashionable direction in a…
$351,030
Leave a request
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 1
Spring is already in full swing and it is time to think about buying your country house. Hou…
$43,576
Leave a request
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 2
I'm going to sell 2 of this cottage in SNT Gorodetsk painting. The cottage is brick on a rib…
$19,065
Leave a request
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Selling 2x. This is a house of excellent quality.  The foundation is strip. House from gas …
$154,937
Leave a request
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 1
I will sell the house in the village of Mysovo in walking distance to the river. Panes. Gas …
$12,710
Leave a request
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Selling 2x.Th. A brick house with a view of the river. Volga. 200 m, 4 rooms, 2 halls, large…
$157,358
Leave a request
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 1
I will sell the house in the village of Ozhgikhino, Brilakovsky s/s, 30m, 2 rooms, kitchen, …
$7,263
Leave a request
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
I will sell 2x. This is a brick house of excellent quality on the shores of the Gorky Sea. T…
$96,836
Leave a request
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 1
I'll sell the cottage at SNT North. The 20m2 wooden house stands on concrete stilts. The roo…
$4,237
Leave a request
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 1
I will sell a house in the style of Hightech built in 2023. The foundation is a tape on stil…
$240,879
Leave a request
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 3
I will sell 3x. This brick house in walking distance to the river. Volga. House 264.7m, 6 ro…
$157,358
Leave a request
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
I will sell 2x. This is a house with a view of the Gorky Sea. Most of the house is built of …
$121,045
Leave a request
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 1
Selling a summer house in the SNT Michurin in the center of Gorodets.  Log house 25m2.  Th…
$14,525
Leave a request
House in Pervomajskij, Russia
House
Pervomajskij, Russia
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
Selling a house of good quality 143M2. The foundation is reinforced concrete monolithic slab…
$204,566
Leave a request
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
Selling 2x. This is a brick house of excellent quality.  House 220m2, along with the baseme…
$121,045
Leave a request
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 1
I am selling a house in the village of Samokhvalovo (Gorodetsky district, Zarubinsky s/s), f…
$33,893
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Gorodets, Russia
6 bedroom house
Gorodets, Russia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Продается Шале для созерцания монументального пейзажа и шедевральных закатов! Шале обстроен…
$542,762
Leave a request
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
I will sell 2.this house of excellent quality 135m2, 2016. The foundation is tape. The house…
$229,985
Leave a request
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 2
I will sell the house in Gorodets, 35.1m, 2 rooms, kitchen, stove, gas heating, two boilers …
$36,313
Leave a request
House in Zavolzhye, Russia
House
Zavolzhye, Russia
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
I'll sell 2 of this house of good quality. The total area of the house is 180m2, living 121.…
$106,519
Leave a request
House in Fedurino, Russia
House
Fedurino, Russia
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is two -story from a neocililinded log. Outside, upholstered by siding with insula…
$145,254
Leave a request
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
New house for sale is fully ready for living in winter and summer (land and house in the cit…
$102,767
Leave a request
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 1
Selling a house at 200m BC. Volga.  The house is log, five -walls, stands on a high brick f…
$22,999
Leave a request
House in Kovrigino, Russia
House
Kovrigino, Russia
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 2
I'll sell 2 of this house of good quality. The house 122m2 is made of arbolite blocks, the w…
$81,100
Leave a request

Properties features in Gorodetsky District, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go