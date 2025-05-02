Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Gorodetsky District
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Gorodetsky District, Russia

Gorodets
3
3 properties total found
Investment 670 m² in Gorodets, Russia
Investment 670 m²
Gorodets, Russia
Area 670 m²
Floor 2/2
Selling a detached building 670 meters on a land plot of 6 acres, all in ownership. If neces…
$302,612
Investment 670 m² in Gorodets, Russia
Investment 670 m²
Gorodets, Russia
Area 670 m²
Floor 2/2
Selling a ready-made business. Cafe, hotel, sauna, summer veranda with barbecue area. Large …
$302,612
Investment 892 m² in Gorodets, Russia
Investment 892 m²
Gorodets, Russia
Area 892 m²
Floor 4/4
Selling a shopping mall with tenants.  The building is a capital structure: basement, 1st f…
$211,828
