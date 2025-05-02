Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Gorodetsky District
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Gorodetsky District, Russia

сommercial property
5
investment properties
3
Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 670 m² in Gorodets, Russia
Hotel 670 m²
Gorodets, Russia
Area 670 m²
Floor 2/2
Selling a detached building 670 meters on a land plot of 6 acres, all in ownership. If neces…
$302,612
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go