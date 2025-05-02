Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Gorodetsky District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Gorodetsky District, Russia

Apartment in Zavolzhye, Russia
Apartment
Zavolzhye, Russia
Area 37 m²
Floor 12/12
I'll sell 1kv of improved layout. 12/12. 37.4/17.1/10.8. The apartment is not angular, very …
$34,608
Apartment in Gorodets, Russia
Apartment
Gorodets, Russia
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/5
Selling 2k.kv in the center of Gorodets. 5/5.   44.5/27/6. One room is passing, the second i…
$41,760
Apartment in Gorodets, Russia
Apartment
Gorodets, Russia
Area 20 m²
Floor 3/3
Selling 1k.kv with an individual gas boiler.  3/3.   20.4/12/6. The apartment is not angula…
$32,682
Apartment in Zavolzhye, Russia
Apartment
Zavolzhye, Russia
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/5
I'll sell 2k in a brick house. 2/5. 46/35/6. The apartment is not angular, very warm. Good p…
$28,446
Apartment in Aksentis, Russia
Apartment
Aksentis, Russia
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/1
I will sell 3K.KV in a two -apartment log house. The entrances are different.  The house of…
$10,289
Apartment in Gorodets, Russia
Apartment
Gorodets, Russia
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/1
I'll sell 3k.sq. of improved layout. One-storey house for 4 apartments, each has a separate …
$74,443
Apartment in Gorodets, Russia
Apartment
Gorodets, Russia
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/5
Selling 3K.KV improved layout.   4/5 57.2/39/8. The rooms are isolated.  Glazed loggia.  S…
$66,575
