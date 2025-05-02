Show property on map Show properties list
Apartment in Zavolzhye, Russia
Apartment
Zavolzhye, Russia
Area 37 m²
Floor 12/12
I'll sell 1kv of improved layout. 12/12. 37.4/17.1/10.8. The apartment is not angular, very …
$34,608
House in Kovrigino, Russia
House
Kovrigino, Russia
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
I'll sell a good quality brick house. Home. 65m2, three rooms, one entrance, two isolated. T…
$71,416
Apartment in Gorodets, Russia
Apartment
Gorodets, Russia
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/5
Selling 2k.kv in the center of Gorodets. 5/5.   44.5/27/6. One room is passing, the second i…
$41,760
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
I will sell 2 houses on the shore of the Gorky Sea. House 120m2, 4 rooms, s/u. The foundatio…
$66,454
Apartment in Gorodets, Russia
Apartment
Gorodets, Russia
Area 20 m²
Floor 3/3
Selling 1k.kv with an individual gas boiler.  3/3.   20.4/12/6. The apartment is not angula…
$32,682
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 1
I'll sell a log house. The house is 31.6m2. Two rooms. Central water supply with the cleanes…
$14,519
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 1
Selling a residential log house.  House 33.8M2.   Three rooms.  Central water supply with…
$12,104
Apartment in Zavolzhye, Russia
Apartment
Zavolzhye, Russia
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/5
I'll sell 2k in a brick house. 2/5. 46/35/6. The apartment is not angular, very warm. Good p…
$28,446
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 2
Selling 2x. This is a house of excellent quality on the shore of the river. Panes.   House o…
$150,096
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
I will sell a log house of 65m2 within walking distance to the Volga River. The house is str…
$53,260
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
I will sell a good quality house in high-tech style.  Relatively fashionable direction in a…
$351,030
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 1
Spring is already in full swing and it is time to think about buying your country house. Hou…
$43,576
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 2
I'm going to sell 2 of this cottage in SNT Gorodetsk painting. The cottage is brick on a rib…
$19,065
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Selling 2x. This is a house of excellent quality.  The foundation is strip. House from gas …
$154,937
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 1
I will sell the house in the village of Mysovo in walking distance to the river. Panes. Gas …
$12,710
Apartment in Aksentis, Russia
Apartment
Aksentis, Russia
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/1
I will sell 3K.KV in a two -apartment log house. The entrances are different.  The house of…
$10,289
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Selling 2x.Th. A brick house with a view of the river. Volga. 200 m, 4 rooms, 2 halls, large…
$157,358
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 1
I will sell the house in the village of Ozhgikhino, Brilakovsky s/s, 30m, 2 rooms, kitchen, …
$7,263
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
I will sell 2x. This is a brick house of excellent quality on the shores of the Gorky Sea. T…
$96,836
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 20 m²
Number of floors 1
I'll sell the cottage at SNT North. The 20m2 wooden house stands on concrete stilts. The roo…
$4,237
Apartment in Gorodets, Russia
Apartment
Gorodets, Russia
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/1
I'll sell 3k.sq. of improved layout. One-storey house for 4 apartments, each has a separate …
$74,443
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 1
I will sell a house in the style of Hightech built in 2023. The foundation is a tape on stil…
$240,879
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 3
I will sell 3x. This brick house in walking distance to the river. Volga. House 264.7m, 6 ro…
$157,358
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
I will sell 2x. This is a house with a view of the Gorky Sea. Most of the house is built of …
$121,045
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 1
Selling a summer house in the SNT Michurin in the center of Gorodets.  Log house 25m2.  Th…
$14,525
House in Pervomajskij, Russia
House
Pervomajskij, Russia
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
Selling a house of good quality 143M2. The foundation is reinforced concrete monolithic slab…
$204,566
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
Selling 2x. This is a brick house of excellent quality.  House 220m2, along with the baseme…
$121,045
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 1
I am selling a house in the village of Samokhvalovo (Gorodetsky district, Zarubinsky s/s), f…
$33,893
6 bedroom house in Gorodets, Russia
6 bedroom house
Gorodets, Russia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Продается Шале для созерцания монументального пейзажа и шедевральных закатов! Шале обстроен…
$542,762
House in Gorodetsky District, Russia
House
Gorodetsky District, Russia
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
I will sell 2.this house of excellent quality 135m2, 2016. The foundation is tape. The house…
$229,985
