  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Gatchinsky District
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Gatchinsky District, Russia

Gatchina
3
3 properties total found
2 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/9
An apartment without furniture in the rooms is rented for a long time, in the kitchen   buil…
$305
per month
1 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
1 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 9/9
I will hand over 1 room sq-ru for a long time in Gatchina on the street of the Red Military …
$305
per month
1 room apartment in Gatchina, Russia
1 room apartment
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/5
A one-room very bright and warm apartment in the center of Gatchina is for rent. Partially f…
$280
per month
